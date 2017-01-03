Best of Brooklyn: Teen chases down as...

Best of Brooklyn: Teen chases down assault suspect

Ahmed Khalifa, 17, helped catch a man who hit an Orthodox Jewish woman so hard on a Q train that her glasses broke, according to police. "I'm not a hero," Khalifa insists.

