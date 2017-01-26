Best of Brooklyn: Librarian Emily Heath
A reading room at the Clinton Hill Public Library may be even more popular than one of the hottest shows on Broadway, according to parents who send their young children there. "I have an alarm on my phone that tells me at 10:15 to register," says John Koskotis, of Carroll Gardens, who reserves seats for his son 24 hours in advance of each session.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman Raped in Beauty Bar Bathroom on 14th Stre...
|29 min
|ODE to HILLARY
|4
|PS 123 Irving Avenue and Suydam Street,Bushwick (May '10)
|18 hr
|rob Kearney
|12
|P.S.123 Irving Avenue and Suydam Street, Bushwick (May '09)
|19 hr
|rob Kearney
|85
|Bruised tot found dead in apartment :0
|23 hr
|25or6to4
|1
|Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p...
|Fri
|Nonlib
|6
|Some children fearful of what a Trump presidenc...
|Fri
|jimi-yank
|10
|W2EKG/Mike Action - Michael Pellegrino of Gerri... (Nov '15)
|Thu
|XYZ911
|4
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jan 15
|Handydoodles
|122
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC