Best of Brooklyn Food and Beer Festival hits Sunset Park
The Best of Brooklyn Food and Beer Festival brought out the borough's favorite venders and breweries to Sunset Park Saturday. According to the event's website, 45,000 people casted their votes across 128 categories for their favorite food and drinks in Brooklyn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chuck Schumer under fire from left-wing activists
|58 min
|Plottmasteram
|17
|Woman Raped in Beauty Bar Bathroom on 14th Stre...
|12 hr
|Dove Beauty Bar
|9
|PS 123 Irving Avenue and Suydam Street,Bushwick (May '10)
|Fri
|rob Kearney
|12
|P.S.123 Irving Avenue and Suydam Street, Bushwick (May '09)
|Fri
|rob Kearney
|85
|Bruised tot found dead in apartment :0
|Fri
|25or6to4
|1
|Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p...
|Fri
|Nonlib
|6
|Some children fearful of what a Trump presidenc...
|Fri
|jimi-yank
|10
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jan 15
|Handydoodles
|122
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC