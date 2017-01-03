Bedford Historic District buildings we love
Sixteenth-century Loire Valley chateaux served as the inspiration for renowned Brooklyn architect Montrose Morris' design for 480 Nostrand Ave., AKA the Renaissance Apartments. The building, constructed in 1892, was designated as an individual city landmark three decades before the area where it's located became the Bedford Historic District in December 2015.
