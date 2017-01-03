Beautiful' at Bushnell in Hartford
"Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" will be on stage at The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts in Hartford, Tuesday, Jan. 17, through Sunday, Jan. 22. Ever heard of Carol Klein , the nice Jewish girl from Brooklyn, N.Y., whose mother taught her to play piano when she was 4? If you're familiar with legendary singer-songwriter Carole King , you can answer yes, because they are one and the same.
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jets talk back (Dec '07)
|1 min
|Packers Fan
|13,661
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|2 min
|Princess Hey
|17,135
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|10 min
|Nemo
|934
|Hey Meryl Streep, it broke my heart too
|15 min
|Plottmasteram
|5
|Can any1 tell me the name of this pornstar/the ...
|19 hr
|king
|1
|Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p...
|Jan 6
|nonLib in flatbush
|2
|Pink Houses: Worst housing project in Brooklyn... (May '09)
|Jan 4
|De Oppresso Liber
|330
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jan 3
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|120
