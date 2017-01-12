B&H Photo Closing Brooklyn Warehouses...

B&H Photo Closing Brooklyn Warehouses Where Workers Unionized

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: Forward

The giant Hasidic-owned camera store B&H Photo Video is closing the Brooklyn warehouse where workers formed a union in 2015 amid stiff opposition from management, and where federal investigators allege Hispanic employees were forced to use separate bathrooms. In a statement on Thursday, B&H said it would move its fulfillment center from the Brooklyn Navy Yard to a facility 75 miles south in Florence Township, New Jersey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 11 min Community Disorga... 1,070
Giants talk back (Dec '06) 51 min jimi-yank 6,226
News YMCA's Rowe Scholars Program enriches education... 1 hr MichaelNudite 1
Madam President 1 hr doomednewt 417
News Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6... 12 hr BetheljudgmentDan... 6
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Jan 10 Hotcakes 121
Can any1 tell me the name of this pornstar/the ... Jan 9 king 1
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,478 • Total comments across all topics: 277,894,234

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC