Average Brooklyn worker would need a 27% raise to buy a borough home

The average wage earner in Brooklyn would need a 27.2 percent pay raise in order to buy and make the mortgage payments on a median-price home in the borough, making it the most unaffordable place to live in the country, a new study shows. Real estate and property-data provide Attom Data Solutions conducted a survey of 447 urban and suburban counties nationwide for the study, the Wall Street Journal reported.

