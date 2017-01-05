Average Brooklyn worker would need a 27% raise to buy a borough home
The average wage earner in Brooklyn would need a 27.2 percent pay raise in order to buy and make the mortgage payments on a median-price home in the borough, making it the most unaffordable place to live in the country, a new study shows. Real estate and property-data provide Attom Data Solutions conducted a survey of 447 urban and suburban counties nationwide for the study, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Real Deal.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pink Houses: Worst housing project in Brooklyn... (May '09)
|Wed
|De Oppresso Liber
|330
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Tue
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|120
|Posterfix at the Brooklyn Navy Yard---BEWARE--- (Aug '13)
|Tue
|Eric in Kalamazoo
|22
|PS 74 Kosciusko St (Feb '09)
|Tue
|Jimmy
|30
|Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6...
|Jan 1
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|3
|New Year's Eve 2017 Fireworks Brooklyn NY Grand...
|Jan 1
|NewYorkView
|1
|US parents accept children's transgender identi...
|Dec 28
|Beauty QUEEN
|5
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC