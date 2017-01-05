Average Brooklyn worker would need a ...

Average Brooklyn worker would need a 27% raise to buy a borough home

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Real Deal

The average wage earner in Brooklyn would need a 27.2 percent pay raise in order to buy and make the mortgage payments on a median-price home in the borough, making it the most unaffordable place to live in the country, a new study shows. Real estate and property-data provide Attom Data Solutions conducted a survey of 447 urban and suburban counties nationwide for the study, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Real Deal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pink Houses: Worst housing project in Brooklyn... (May '09) Wed De Oppresso Liber 330
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Tue Moses Kestenbaum ODA 120
Posterfix at the Brooklyn Navy Yard---BEWARE--- (Aug '13) Tue Eric in Kalamazoo 22
PS 74 Kosciusko St (Feb '09) Tue Jimmy 30
News Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6... Jan 1 BetheljudgmentDan... 3
New Year's Eve 2017 Fireworks Brooklyn NY Grand... Jan 1 NewYorkView 1
News US parents accept children's transgender identi... Dec 28 Beauty QUEEN 5
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Health Care
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,793 • Total comments across all topics: 277,632,717

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC