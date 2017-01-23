Architectural eye candy in Vinegar Hill

Where else in Brooklyn can you find rowhouses built when U.S. Founding Father James Monroe was President and a gated mansion designed by the venerable architect Charles Bulfinch? The answer is Vinegar Hill, a tiny neighborhood nestled alongside the Brooklyn Navy Yard and a mammoth waterfront Con Ed substation. The other day, during a momentary respite from winter weather, we heard the call of its cobblestones and Greek Revival-style housing stock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.