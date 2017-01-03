A deluge of spent cooking oil is blocking sewer lines in Queens
For many foodies, nothing delights the senses like a sizzling wok in Flushing or crackling tacos al pastor in Jackson Heights. But there's a downside to the smorgasbord: So much used cooking oil is poured down the drain that sewers in Queens regularly experience the municipal equivalent of cardiac arrest.
