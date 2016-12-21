53-year-old man killed by hit-and-run...

53-year-old man killed by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

The victim was run over shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday as he tried to cross Conduit Boulevard in East New York. Police say a black Lexus sedan hit the man and then struck a guardrail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 1 hr Jack 686
Madam President 1 hr Jack 324
Giants talk back (Dec '06) 1 hr CRACKHEAD T-MAN METS 6,068
News Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6... 5 hr BetheljudgmentDan... 3
New Year's Eve 2017 Fireworks Brooklyn NY Grand... 12 hr NewYorkView 1
Pink Houses: Worst housing project in Brooklyn... (May '09) Fri Realnigish 328
News US parents accept children's transgender identi... Dec 28 Beauty QUEEN 5
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Dec 3 Tyd 119
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,731 • Total comments across all topics: 277,526,570

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC