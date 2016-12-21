53-year-old man killed by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn
The victim was run over shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday as he tried to cross Conduit Boulevard in East New York. Police say a black Lexus sedan hit the man and then struck a guardrail.
