4-year-old boy dies after police find him bruised in tub of water inside Brooklyn home
A 4-year-old boy died after police say he was found lying unconscious with bruises on his body inside a tub of water in a Brownsville A 4-year-old boy died after police say he was found with bruises on his body inside a Brownsville home. A 4-year-old boy died after police say he was found lying unconscious with bruises on his body inside a tub of water in a Brownsville home.
