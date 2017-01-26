4-year-old boy dies after police find...

4-year-old boy dies after police find him bruised in tub of water inside Brooklyn home

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: News12.com

A 4-year-old boy died after police say he was found lying unconscious with bruises on his body inside a tub of water in a Brownsville A 4-year-old boy died after police say he was found with bruises on his body inside a Brownsville home. A 4-year-old boy died after police say he was found lying unconscious with bruises on his body inside a tub of water in a Brownsville home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Some children fearful of what a Trump presidenc... 51 min TRUMP KNOWS BETTER 6
News In a hijab at the inauguration, Muslim woman sa... 2 hr Chris Isaac 12
Review: Fancy Glass and Mirrors 3 hr Abby Lawrence 2
News Why Queens is being inundated with shelters Mon Fudd AsinElmer 2
PS 148 Ellery St. Brooklyn NY (Oct '10) Jan 23 Rc66gto 64
Gay Teens NYC (Brooklyn , Queens , Manhattan , ... (Jun '16) Jan 21 Gosht71 28
Cell Phone Tricks (Sep '06) Jan 21 Gosht71 2
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Jan 15 Handydoodles 122
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,364 • Total comments across all topics: 278,270,856

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC