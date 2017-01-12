37 Charged in Scheme to Illegally Install Gas Meters in Brooklyn, DA Says
A ring of nearly 40 landlords and National Grid employees was charged Thursday with installing illegal and potentially dangerous gas meters across Brooklyn. Former National Grid staffer Weldon "Al" Findlay, 47, worked with current utility workers to open up accounts and install meters for landlords without required inspections in buildings in Williamsburg, Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn Heights, Bushwick, Crown Heights, Midwood and Borough Park, according to the Brooklyn District Attorney .
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAinfo.com.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary and Bill Clinton ( REPENT)
|11 min
|LAKE FIRE FOREVER
|1
|Rosie o Donnell ( REPENT ) ( REPENT)
|13 min
|LAKE FIRE FOREVER
|1
|Review: John Pallotta Studio (Apr '13)
|15 min
|dana
|20
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|27 min
|jimi-yank
|42,225
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Tue
|Hotcakes
|121
|Can any1 tell me the name of this pornstar/the ...
|Jan 9
|king
|1
|Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p...
|Jan 6
|nonLib in flatbush
|2
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC