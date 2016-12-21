3 Killed in New Year's Day Crashes as...

3 Killed in New Year's Day Crashes as Police Hunt Hit-and-Run Drivers

Three men were killed in separate car crashes across the city on New Year's Day just days after a woman was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn, police said. In two of the four deadly incidents, the drivers fled the scene and have yet to be arrested, the NYPD said.

