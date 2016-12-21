3 Killed in New Year's Day Crashes as Police Hunt Hit-and-Run Drivers
Three men were killed in separate car crashes across the city on New Year's Day just days after a woman was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn, police said. In two of the four deadly incidents, the drivers fled the scene and have yet to be arrested, the NYPD said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAinfo.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|16 min
|2 Dogs
|716
|TRAMP Re-Writes the CONSTITUTION !
|22 min
|Old Millenia Tramp
|6
|Madam President
|29 min
|Obama is gone
|334
|PS 74 Kosciusko St (Feb '09)
|1 hr
|Jimmy
|30
|Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6...
|Sun
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|3
|New Year's Eve 2017 Fireworks Brooklyn NY Grand...
|Sun
|NewYorkView
|1
|Pink Houses: Worst housing project in Brooklyn... (May '09)
|Dec 30
|Realnigish
|328
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|Tyd
|119
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC