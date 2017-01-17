2nd arrest made in fatal NYC stabbing

2nd arrest made in fatal NYC stabbing

Read more: News12.com

Police say they've made a second arrest in connection to a stabbing in Brooklyn last month that left one man dead and his brother wounded. NYPD officials say 27-year-old Eswin Gramajo is facing several charges including murder, attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Brooklyn, NY

