2 men killed in separate police-involved shootings in Brooklyn
The most recent shooting happened Wednesday around 3:30 a.m. on Atlantic and Grand avenues outside the B-Hive Lounge in Crown Heights. Police say two officers shot a man who was armed with a gun.
