2 men killed in separate police-invol...

2 men killed in separate police-involved shootings in Brooklyn

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: News12.com

The most recent shooting happened Wednesday around 3:30 a.m. on Atlantic and Grand avenues outside the B-Hive Lounge in Crown Heights. Police say two officers shot a man who was armed with a gun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pink Houses: Worst housing project in Brooklyn... (May '09) 2 hr De Oppresso Liber 330
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) 12 hr Moses Kestenbaum ODA 120
Posterfix at the Brooklyn Navy Yard---BEWARE--- (Aug '13) 15 hr Eric in Kalamazoo 22
PS 74 Kosciusko St (Feb '09) Tue Jimmy 30
News Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6... Sun BetheljudgmentDan... 3
New Year's Eve 2017 Fireworks Brooklyn NY Grand... Jan 1 NewYorkView 1
News US parents accept children's transgender identi... Dec 28 Beauty QUEEN 5
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,023 • Total comments across all topics: 277,594,797

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC