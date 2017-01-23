2 Brooklyn Heights Bank Buildings Designated City Landmarks

The Landmarks Preservation Commission voted on Tuesday to designate the People's Trust Company building at 181 Montague St. and the National Title Guaranty Company building at 185 Montague St. as city landmarks, the agency said. The neo-Classical bank at 181 Montague St. was built in 1904 for the Brooklyn-based People's Trust Company, making it one of the first commercial banks built in Brooklyn Heights.

