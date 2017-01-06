10 ways Brooklyn can overtake Chicago as the third-largest city in 2017
Brooklyn is well on its way to overtaking Chicago as the third-most populous city in the United States, but Kings County will have to get creative in order to push past the Windy City by this time in 2018. Here are 10 things we can do to populate the borough next year - no matter what the cost.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Paper.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|4 min
|PotionSquirts2765
|313,140
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|31 min
|2 Dogs
|861
|Whine and Cheese: Where are the crackers (Dec '09)
|47 min
|2 Dogs
|1,300
|Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p...
|1 hr
|Hasaun Aksia Lee
|1
|Pink Houses: Worst housing project in Brooklyn... (May '09)
|Jan 4
|De Oppresso Liber
|330
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jan 3
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|120
|Posterfix at the Brooklyn Navy Yard---BEWARE--- (Aug '13)
|Jan 3
|Eric in Kalamazoo
|22
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC