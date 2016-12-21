US parents accept children's transgender identity by age three
There are 4 comments on the Stuff.co.nz story from Thursday, titled US parents accept children's transgender identity by age three. In it, Stuff.co.nz reports that:
Jodie Patterson's 3-year-old, Penelope, was brooding and angry until one day she asked her child what was wrong. Penelope, who was assigned female at birth, was upset "because everyone thinks I'm a girl," but he said he was really a boy.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
|
#1 Friday
15 minutes of fame. Poof!
|
#2 Friday
Could we expect anything less from liberal reprobate minds? Why they want to call themselves progressives when their actions are actually regressive is a question for the ages.
|
#3 Friday
Only in the libtard world.
|
#4 Yesterday
Weird kid influenced by the aids and rainbows agenda.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay teen meet up (Apr '16)
|10 min
|Brooklynbo123
|34
|Brooklyn YouTube star says he was kicked off fl...
|1 hr
|The Bronx Cheer L...
|3
|Big Pharma's 'skyrocketing' drug prices called ...
|Fri
|ThomasA
|10
|Hookup
|Fri
|GiveYouHead
|2
|Man asks 'Are you Muslim?' before punching men ...
|Dec 22
|The Big Bronx Cheer
|21
|The New Yorker: Illegal Immigrants - Brace' for...
|Dec 22
|Trump the Messenger
|3
|Who wants to be my friend?
|Dec 19
|Gosht71
|5
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Dec 3
|Tyd
|119
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC