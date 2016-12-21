US parents accept children's transgen...

US parents accept children's transgender identity by age three

There are 4 comments on the Stuff.co.nz story from Thursday, titled US parents accept children's transgender identity by age three. In it, Stuff.co.nz reports that:

Jodie Patterson's 3-year-old, Penelope, was brooding and angry until one day she asked her child what was wrong. Penelope, who was assigned female at birth, was upset "because everyone thinks I'm a girl," but he said he was really a boy.

anonymous

New York, NY

#1 Friday
15 minutes of fame. Poof!
The Last Warrior Poet

Hurricane, WV

#2 Friday
Could we expect anything less from liberal reprobate minds? Why they want to call themselves progressives when their actions are actually regressive is a question for the ages.
GAYLIBMONSTER

Bronx, NY

#3 Friday
Only in the libtard world.
Stupid

Warren, OH

#4 Yesterday
Weird kid influenced by the aids and rainbows agenda.
