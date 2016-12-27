U.N. anti-Israel vote finds contempt ...

U.N. anti-Israel vote finds contempt from both sides of House

14 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

The vote by the United Nations Security Council to condemn Israeli settlements on the West Bank has drawn sharp criticism from Brooklyn lawmakers on both sides of the aisle in the House of Representatives. On Dec. 23, the 15-member Security Council voted to adopt a non-binding resolution, stating that establishing Israeli settlements in The U.S., which in the past has blocked anti-Israel resolutions by vetoing them, abstained this time around.

