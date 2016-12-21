Two Brazilian firms hit with record $3.5 billion in global fines for foreign bribery case

Two major Brazilian companies were hit with a record $3.5 billion in criminal fines Wednesday in what authorities say is the largest foreign bribery case in history. The fines, announced by the U.S. Attorney's office in Brooklyn, N.Y., resolve charges that were levied in the United States, Brazil and Switzerland against Odebrecht, a global construction company and Braskem, a Brazilian petrochemical firm.

