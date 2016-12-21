Two Brazilian firms hit with record $3.5 billion in global fines for foreign bribery case
Two major Brazilian companies were hit with a record $3.5 billion in criminal fines Wednesday in what authorities say is the largest foreign bribery case in history. The fines, announced by the U.S. Attorney's office in Brooklyn, N.Y., resolve charges that were levied in the United States, Brazil and Switzerland against Odebrecht, a global construction company and Braskem, a Brazilian petrochemical firm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US parents accept children's transgender identi...
|23 hr
|Stupid
|4
|Big Pharma's 'skyrocketing' drug prices called ...
|Fri
|ThomasA
|10
|Brooklyn YouTube star says he was kicked off fl...
|Fri
|Community Disorga...
|2
|Hookup
|Fri
|GiveYouHead
|2
|Man asks 'Are you Muslim?' before punching men ...
|Dec 22
|The Big Bronx Cheer
|21
|The New Yorker: Illegal Immigrants - Brace' for...
|Dec 22
|Trump the Messenger
|3
|Gay teen meet up (Apr '16)
|Dec 22
|Lickboy12
|31
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Dec 3
|Tyd
|119
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC