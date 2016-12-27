The Brooklyn Hospital Center seeks state grant to expand local award-winning care

VP John Gupta, Senior VP Katherine Schleider, Senior VP Joan Carney-Clark, CEO Gary Terrinoni, Emergency Department Clinical Chair Dr. Sylvie De Souza, Laurie Cumbo, Walter T. Mosley, Joseph Lentol, Jo Anne Simon, Chief of Patient Safety and Quality Officer Dr. Vasantha Kondamudi, Chief Nursing Executive Mary Ann Healy-Rodriquez, Dr. Loretta Patton-Greenidge and one-time TBHC patient David Henry Hwang. As Downtown Brooklyn continues to experience tremendous growth and transformation, the leadership of The Brooklyn Hospital Center hosted a "Building Brooklyn's Future" breakfast briefing with local elected officials to discuss the future of the hospital.

