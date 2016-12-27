The Brooklyn Hospital Center seeks state grant to expand local award-winning care
VP John Gupta, Senior VP Katherine Schleider, Senior VP Joan Carney-Clark, CEO Gary Terrinoni, Emergency Department Clinical Chair Dr. Sylvie De Souza, Laurie Cumbo, Walter T. Mosley, Joseph Lentol, Jo Anne Simon, Chief of Patient Safety and Quality Officer Dr. Vasantha Kondamudi, Chief Nursing Executive Mary Ann Healy-Rodriquez, Dr. Loretta Patton-Greenidge and one-time TBHC patient David Henry Hwang. As Downtown Brooklyn continues to experience tremendous growth and transformation, the leadership of The Brooklyn Hospital Center hosted a "Building Brooklyn's Future" breakfast briefing with local elected officials to discuss the future of the hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|David Letterman Torture Data Sells Brooklyn Cit...
|Dec 25
|BadaBing
|2
|Gay teen meet up (Apr '16)
|Dec 25
|Brooklynbo123
|34
|Brooklyn YouTube star says he was kicked off fl...
|Dec 25
|The Bronx Cheer L...
|3
|US parents accept children's transgender identi...
|Dec 23
|Stupid
|4
|Big Pharma's 'skyrocketing' drug prices called ...
|Dec 23
|ThomasA
|10
|Hookup
|Dec 23
|GiveYouHead
|2
|Man asks 'Are you Muslim?' before punching men ...
|Dec 22
|The Big Bronx Cheer
|21
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Dec 3
|Tyd
|119
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC