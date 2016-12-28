The 10 most valuable Brooklyn condo f...

The 10 most valuable Brooklyn condo filings accepted in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: The Real Deal

Clockwise from left: Vue Condominium at 1821 Emmons Avenue, Austin Nichols House at 184 Kent Avenue, Hendrik Condominium 509 Pacific Street, The Baltic at 613 Baltic Street, 251 First Street, The Nevins at 319 Schermerhorn Street, and The Standish 171 Columbia Heights A converted Williamsburg warehouse that was once the base of operations for a prominent bourbon distributor was the priciest condominium filing approved by the New York Attorney General's Office in 2016. Kushner Companies is turning the massive Cass Gilbert-designed Austin Nichols House at 184 Kent Avenue into luxury condos, and planning to make a tidy profit while they're at it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Real Deal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jets talk back (Dec '07) 17 min Paul Yanks 13,507
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 22 min FuMan Chu Yanks 334,674
News Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s... 40 min LOL 107
Giants talk back (Dec '06) 52 min the don 5,951
News US parents accept children's transgender identi... 10 hr Beauty QUEEN 5
David Letterman Torture Data Sells Brooklyn Cit... Dec 25 BadaBing 2
Gay teen meet up (Apr '16) Dec 25 Brooklynbo123 34
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Dec 3 Tyd 119
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,855 • Total comments across all topics: 277,402,363

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC