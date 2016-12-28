The 10 most valuable Brooklyn condo filings accepted in 2016
Clockwise from left: Vue Condominium at 1821 Emmons Avenue, Austin Nichols House at 184 Kent Avenue, Hendrik Condominium 509 Pacific Street, The Baltic at 613 Baltic Street, 251 First Street, The Nevins at 319 Schermerhorn Street, and The Standish 171 Columbia Heights A converted Williamsburg warehouse that was once the base of operations for a prominent bourbon distributor was the priciest condominium filing approved by the New York Attorney General's Office in 2016. Kushner Companies is turning the massive Cass Gilbert-designed Austin Nichols House at 184 Kent Avenue into luxury condos, and planning to make a tidy profit while they're at it.
