Suspected thief surrenders after swip...

Suspected thief surrenders after swiping Torah scrolls :0

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

A fugitive Torah thief from Brooklyn finally turned himself in to authorities Thursday morning after more than a month on the run, The Post has learned. Benjamin had slipped into the facility after a boy who had been studying there walked out and assumed he was a worshipper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 7 min John-K 313,035
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 7 min Paris 642
News Driver boasts cruising through 240 consecutive ... 23 min 16 teen shots 22
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 36 min Princess Hey 16,935
News US parents accept children's transgender identi... Dec 28 Beauty QUEEN 5
David Letterman Torture Data Sells Brooklyn Cit... Dec 25 BadaBing 2
Gay teen meet up (Apr '16) Dec 25 Brooklynbo123 34
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Dec 3 Tyd 119
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,469 • Total comments across all topics: 277,472,962

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC