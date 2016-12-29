Suspected thief surrenders after swiping Torah scrolls :0
A fugitive Torah thief from Brooklyn finally turned himself in to authorities Thursday morning after more than a month on the run, The Post has learned. Benjamin had slipped into the facility after a boy who had been studying there walked out and assumed he was a worshipper.
