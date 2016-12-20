Suspect accused in fatal hit-and-run of Spanish radio DJ turns self in to police
The suspect accused in the fatal hit-and-run in Brooklyn that took the life of a popular Spanish radio DJ has turned himself over to police Friday, the NYPD has confirmed. The suspect is accused in the death of Jean Paul Guerrero,39, of Harlem, who police say was fatally struck by a car early Monday morning after leaving a Brooklyn nightclub where he was performing.
