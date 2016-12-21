State seeks developers for mixed-use ...

State seeks developers for mixed-use housing on Staten Island

Residents of St. George opposed the plan to transform the former Daughters of St. Paul convent on Fort Place into a residence for 59 mentally ill patients. Instead, the state Office of Mental Health has announced the release of a request for proposals to design and build two mixed-use housing projects on Staten Island which will give preferential placement to veterans and Staten Islanders.

