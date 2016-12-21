Settling in the Valley was quite a ride
The cold, blustery storm that whipped through the San Fernando Valley this Christmas weekend is just like what greeted me when I arrived here 45 years ago, a 24-year old U.S. Army veteran with no clue about the road ahead. The journey west began about a month or so earlier in Brooklyn, New York, when an army pal and I received early and honorable discharges from the U.S. Army Chaplain School at Fort Hamilton, located in the shadow of the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|David Letterman Torture Data Sells Brooklyn Cit...
|23 hr
|BadaBing
|2
|Gay teen meet up (Apr '16)
|Sun
|Brooklynbo123
|34
|Brooklyn YouTube star says he was kicked off fl...
|Sun
|The Bronx Cheer L...
|3
|US parents accept children's transgender identi...
|Fri
|Stupid
|4
|Big Pharma's 'skyrocketing' drug prices called ...
|Dec 23
|ThomasA
|10
|Hookup
|Dec 23
|GiveYouHead
|2
|Man asks 'Are you Muslim?' before punching men ...
|Dec 22
|The Big Bronx Cheer
|21
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Dec 3
|Tyd
|119
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC