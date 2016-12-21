Satmar Hasidic Activist Arrested by FBI in Brooklyn
The bureau confirmed that agents had arrested Isaac Sofer, who manages government relations for the Central United Talmudical Academy, the Williamsburg yeshiva system that serves followers of the politically connected Satmar Grand Rabbi Aron Teitelbaum. It's not yet clear what charges Sofer could face.
