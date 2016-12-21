Robbers pull off two ATM heists in Brooklyn neighborhood
Cops are looking into two armed ATM heists within a few hours of each other in the same Brooklyn neighborhood Tuesday. The robberies took place within a mile of each other, at a deli and laundromat in East New York, police sources said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay teen meet up (Apr '16)
|10 min
|Brooklynbo123
|34
|Brooklyn YouTube star says he was kicked off fl...
|1 hr
|The Bronx Cheer L...
|3
|US parents accept children's transgender identi...
|Fri
|Stupid
|4
|Big Pharma's 'skyrocketing' drug prices called ...
|Fri
|ThomasA
|10
|Hookup
|Fri
|GiveYouHead
|2
|Man asks 'Are you Muslim?' before punching men ...
|Dec 22
|The Big Bronx Cheer
|21
|The New Yorker: Illegal Immigrants - Brace' for...
|Dec 22
|Trump the Messenger
|3
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Dec 3
|Tyd
|119
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC