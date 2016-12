Resolution revolution: Writer teaches how to keep your 2017 goals

Don't give up!: Brooklyn journalist Jennifer Mattson will share her secrets for keeping New Year's resolutions past Jan. 2 during a class at Brooklyn Brainery. Trade in that long list of long shots for a shorter and more manageable one - and learn what it takes to actually check off an item or two - during "New Year's Resolutions: How to make and keep them" at the Brooklyn Brainery on Jan. 3 and 6. Brooklyn journalist Jennifer Mattson will share her secrets for maintaining those Jan. 1 goals past Jan. 2. Her biggest tip: Trade quantifiable goals for broader objectives, she said.

