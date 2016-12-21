Police Looking for 3 Women Connected ...

Police Looking for 3 Women Connected to Hit-and-Run Death of DJ Jinx Paul

Read more: DNAInfo.com

The NYPD is looking to identify three women who were seen getting into the car that struck and killed DJ Jinx Paul before driving away in Brooklyn last week, officials said. Police released photos Wednesday of the women, who were witnessed entering the black four-door sedan prior to the collision that killed the popular Spanish music DJ as he was crossing Jamaica and Sheffield avenues around 4 a.m on Dec. 19. But the Brooklyn District Attorney dropped the charges against Ozoria shortly after, citing insufficient evidence to prosecute him for the crash, according to a law enforcement source.

