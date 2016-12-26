Ortiz: Don't dump homeless in Sunset Park hotels
More than 200 homeless people are currently being housed by the city in hotels in Sunset Park, a situation Assemblymember Felix Ortiz says is causing a "homeless housing crowding crisis" in his Brooklyn district. According to a report released by City Comptroller Scott Stringer earlier this month, the number of homeless New Yorkers living in commercial hotels has spiked an unsustainable 669 percent since November 2015.
