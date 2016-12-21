NYPD: Woman, 39, killed by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn

Police in New York City are investigating after a 39-year-old woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver while she was crossing a street in Brooklyn. NYPD officials say Evedette Sanchez was walking across Louisiana Avenue in the Canarsie section of the borough when she was struck by a dark-colored SUV traveling westbound on Flatlands Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.