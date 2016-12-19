NYC dirt has scientists digging for a...

NYC dirt has scientists digging for antibiotic success

Monday Dec 19

The dirt of New York City parks may seem an unlikely way to benefit modern medicine, but scientists in an Upper East Side university lab in Manhattan say they have found genes from the dirt's bacteria that could lead to use in antibiotics and anti-cancer treatments. Roselle Chen reports.

