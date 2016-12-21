Nyack Window Project: 2" x 4" x Tree

Nyack Window Project: 2" x 4" x Tree

The Nyack Window Project, a streetscape exhibition that pairs visual artists with local landlords to create original installations in downtown storefronts, features 16 locations featuring the work of 15 artists in Nyack. Conceived by award-winning set designer and village resident Joanne Howard , the Nyack Window project is in its second year.

