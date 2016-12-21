New York Taxi Mogul Must Surrender 46 Cabs
Evgeny Freidman, who owns some 830 taxi medallions in New York, would be arrested if he failed to properly surrender a portion of his taxis to a Chapter 7 trustee. Embattled New York taxi king Evgeny "Gene" Freidman would earn a ride to jail if he failed to comply with an order compelling him to surrender 46 of his taxicabs and medallions.
