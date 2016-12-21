New York Taxi Mogul Must Surrender 46...

New York Taxi Mogul Must Surrender 46 Cabs

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

Evgeny Freidman, who owns some 830 taxi medallions in New York, would be arrested if he failed to properly surrender a portion of his taxis to a Chapter 7 trustee. Embattled New York taxi king Evgeny "Gene" Freidman would earn a ride to jail if he failed to comply with an order compelling him to surrender 46 of his taxicabs and medallions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr John-K 312,983
OBAMA is the BEST PRESIDENT EVER (Nov '10) 1 hr Matlock 20,290
Did U S cyber interference metrics bring down R... 1 hr Kwashde Plaine - usa 2
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 2 hr Paris 619
News US parents accept children's transgender identi... Wed Beauty QUEEN 5
David Letterman Torture Data Sells Brooklyn Cit... Dec 25 BadaBing 2
Gay teen meet up (Apr '16) Dec 25 Brooklynbo123 34
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Dec 3 Tyd 119
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,188 • Total comments across all topics: 277,444,948

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC