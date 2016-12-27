Murder suspect falsely accuses commissioner of excessive force
A gang member accused of killing one of Gov. Cuomo's top aides targeted the city Department of Correction commissioner with a bogus excessive-force claim - and it took the jails boss weeks to clear his name, The Post has learned. Tyshawn Crawford, who was being held at Rikers Island in the 2015 killing, took an opportunity to mess with Commissioner Joseph Ponte when Ponte toured the jail on Dec. 2. Crawford, 21, threw a fit when Ponte's security detail ordered him to step back to let the commish pass.
