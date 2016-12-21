Mother continues legacy of deceased son

Mother continues legacy of deceased son

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: News12.com

The mother of a Brooklyn man killed in East New York in late June is honoring her son by selling the books that he wrote. Mildred Brown's son Zuriyah Benye-Hudah was killed at the corner of Eldert Lane and Dumont Avenue, where she also created a makeshift memorial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 17 min De Oppresso Liber 661
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 20 min Patriot AKA Bozo 62,622
Trummpp 30 min Harry Balls 3
Pink Houses: Worst housing project in Brooklyn... (May '09) 6 hr Realnigish 328
News US parents accept children's transgender identi... Dec 28 Beauty QUEEN 5
David Letterman Torture Data Sells Brooklyn Cit... Dec 25 BadaBing 2
Gay teen meet up (Apr '16) Dec 25 Brooklynbo123 34
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Dec 3 Tyd 119
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,745 • Total comments across all topics: 277,482,406

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC