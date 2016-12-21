Mother continues legacy of deceased son
The mother of a Brooklyn man killed in East New York in late June is honoring her son by selling the books that he wrote. Mildred Brown's son Zuriyah Benye-Hudah was killed at the corner of Eldert Lane and Dumont Avenue, where she also created a makeshift memorial.
