Meet the Dan Goldsteins Who Did Not Clash With Ivanka Trump on JetBlue
A Brooklyn-based lawyer named Dan Goldstein yelled at Ivanka Trump and was kicked off a JetBlue flight this week. That didn't sit well with all the other Dan Goldsteins out there - or at least most of 'em.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay teen meet up (Apr '16)
|9 min
|Brooklynbo123
|34
|Brooklyn YouTube star says he was kicked off fl...
|1 hr
|The Bronx Cheer L...
|3
|US parents accept children's transgender identi...
|Fri
|Stupid
|4
|Big Pharma's 'skyrocketing' drug prices called ...
|Fri
|ThomasA
|10
|Hookup
|Fri
|GiveYouHead
|2
|Man asks 'Are you Muslim?' before punching men ...
|Dec 22
|The Big Bronx Cheer
|21
|The New Yorker: Illegal Immigrants - Brace' for...
|Dec 22
|Trump the Messenger
|3
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Dec 3
|Tyd
|119
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC