Man, 79, struck by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn
First responders took the struck pedestrian to Maimonides Medical Center with a possible skull fracture and severe gashes on his leg, police said. An elderly man was in critical condition Friday night after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn, police said.
