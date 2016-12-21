Man, 79, struck by hit-and-run driver...

Man, 79, struck by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn

First responders took the struck pedestrian to Maimonides Medical Center with a possible skull fracture and severe gashes on his leg, police said. An elderly man was in critical condition Friday night after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn, police said.

