Judge orders 'bouncy' Squibb Bridge design firm to allow Brooklyn ...

Attorneys representing Brooklyn Bridge Park won a legal skirmish last week in the ongoing lawsuit against the engineering firm that designed the broken-down Squibb Park Bridge. Justice Charles E. Ramos told HNTB Corporation, which designed the bridge, to allow engineers from the park's consulting firm, the Arup Group, to use HNTB's proprietary software to review key data files related to the bridge's design.
