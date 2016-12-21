In Downtown Brooklyn, a difference of opinion on the BQX
Since its inception in February, Mayor Bill de Blasio's proposed $2.5 billion Brooklyn Queens Connector streetcar line has been a hot topic of discussion. The trolley, which would run from Sunset Park to Astoria, Queens, has been praised by some as a necessary step towards serving transit-starved communities, but it has also been criticized by others who believe that the project is fueled by developers and is a waste of money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US parents accept children's transgender identi...
|23 hr
|Stupid
|4
|Big Pharma's 'skyrocketing' drug prices called ...
|Fri
|ThomasA
|10
|Brooklyn YouTube star says he was kicked off fl...
|Fri
|Community Disorga...
|2
|Hookup
|Fri
|GiveYouHead
|2
|Man asks 'Are you Muslim?' before punching men ...
|Dec 22
|The Big Bronx Cheer
|21
|The New Yorker: Illegal Immigrants - Brace' for...
|Dec 22
|Trump the Messenger
|3
|Gay teen meet up (Apr '16)
|Dec 22
|Lickboy12
|31
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Dec 3
|Tyd
|119
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC