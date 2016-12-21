Hospice workers spread holiday cheer to Brooklyn children
Staff members from MJHS helped spread some holiday cheer Friday to sick children by singing Christmas carols and handing out gifts. "Life can be a little bit limiting and so sometimes if a child can't go out a lot, we like to come and visit them so they indulge us," says Linda Sterz, of MJHS.
