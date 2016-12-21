Historic Beer Birthday: Gottfried Piel
Today is the birthday of Gottfried Piel who along with his brothers Michael and Wilhelm Piel founded Piel Bros. Beer in New York, more commonly known as Piels Beer in 1883.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brookston Beer Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|17 min
|Guinness Drinker
|681
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|55 min
|Susanm
|313,072
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|57 min
|Just Saying
|42,178
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|59 min
|Just Saying
|334,699
|Pink Houses: Worst housing project in Brooklyn... (May '09)
|Fri
|Realnigish
|328
|US parents accept children's transgender identi...
|Dec 28
|Beauty QUEEN
|5
|David Letterman Torture Data Sells Brooklyn Cit...
|Dec 25
|BadaBing
|2
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Dec 3
|Tyd
|119
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC