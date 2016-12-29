Hikind blasts anti-Israel speech by Kerry
State Assemblymember Dov Hikind, a Brooklyn lawmaker who has made frequent trips to Israel during his years as an elected official, came out swinging against President Barack Obama and Secretary of State John Kerry in the wake of Kerry's blistering critique of Israel on Wednesday. Kerry delivered a speech at the State Department in Washington, D.C. in which he charged that the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was putting the entire Middle East peace process in jeopardy by continuing to build housing settlements on the West Bank and in East Jerusalem.
