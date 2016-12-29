Golden sides with de Blasio in gravity knife debate

State Sen. Marty Golden, one of the leading Republican voices in the city, doesn't usually agree with Democrat Bill de Blasio on issues, but Bay Ridge lawmaker is on the same side as the mayor when it comes to gravity knives. Golden is joining a chorus of public officials, including de Blasio, in calling for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to veto a bill approved by the state legislature that seeks to change the definition of a gravity knife to allow more people to carry them.

