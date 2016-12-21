Forest City, with partner, seeking $60M in EB-5 funds for Downtown...

As Eliot Brown of the Wall Street Journal first pointed out , Forest City Ratner, in partnership with JEMB Realty on a planned office tower in Downtown Brooklyn, is seeking $60 million in below-cost loans from immigrant investors under the federal government's dubious EB-5 program, which trades visas for investors and their families in exchange for a $500,000 investment that purportedly creates ten jobs. The tower, variously known as 420 Albee Square and One Willoughby Square, was initially planned by JEMB, which was nudged by the city to build office space, and which earlier this year brought in Forest City as a partner, with an unspecified percentage.

