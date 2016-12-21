Forest City, with partner, seeking $6...

Forest City, with partner, seeking $60M in EB-5 funds for Downtown...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Atlantic Yards Report

As Eliot Brown of the Wall Street Journal first pointed out , Forest City Ratner, in partnership with JEMB Realty on a planned office tower in Downtown Brooklyn, is seeking $60 million in below-cost loans from immigrant investors under the federal government's dubious EB-5 program, which trades visas for investors and their families in exchange for a $500,000 investment that purportedly creates ten jobs. The tower, variously known as 420 Albee Square and One Willoughby Square, was initially planned by JEMB, which was nudged by the city to build office space, and which earlier this year brought in Forest City as a partner, with an unspecified percentage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Atlantic Yards Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
David Letterman Torture Data Sells Brooklyn Cit... Sun BadaBing 2
Gay teen meet up (Apr '16) Sun Brooklynbo123 34
News Brooklyn YouTube star says he was kicked off fl... Sun The Bronx Cheer L... 3
News US parents accept children's transgender identi... Dec 23 Stupid 4
News Big Pharma's 'skyrocketing' drug prices called ... Dec 23 ThomasA 10
Hookup Dec 23 GiveYouHead 2
News Man asks 'Are you Muslim?' before punching men ... Dec 22 The Big Bronx Cheer 21
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Dec 3 Tyd 119
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,814 • Total comments across all topics: 277,358,716

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC