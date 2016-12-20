Flank pays $88M to buy Carlyle out of the Hilton Brooklyn
Flank and Carlyle bought the site at 140 Schermerhorn Street in 2012 for $38.2 million. The partners are developing a 196-key hotel on the property, but hired Eastdil Secured to market the property earlier this year.
