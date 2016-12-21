Fairway moves forward from bankruptcy with a new Brooklyn store
In January, Fairway Market will open a 40,000-square-foot store at 2149 Ralph Ave. in the Georgetown section of Bergen Beach, the upscale metro-area supermarket chain announced recently. This is the first store Fairway Group Holdings Corp. has built since its emergence from Chapter 11 this past summer.
