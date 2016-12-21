Deadly shooting after baby shower spa...

Deadly shooting after baby shower sparked by families' feud

17 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

A gunman fired into the lobby of a Brooklyn catering hall early Saturday, killing a man who had just attended a baby shower. Police say the death of 39-year-old Hilario Paulino Cortez-Vidals marked a violent escalation in what police say is a longstanding feud between two families.

