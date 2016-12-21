Deadly Oak Wilt Disease Found in Brooklyn and Several Towns in Suffolk County
The disease was identified by the Cornell Plant Disease Diagnostic Clinic after samples from symptomatic oak trees were collected by DEC Forest Health Technicians. Oak wilt is a serious tree disease in the eastern United States, killing thousands of oaks each year in forests, woodlots, and home landscapes.
